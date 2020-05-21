Tesla drops its lawsuit against California county over coronavirus shutdown

ReutersFILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk speaks at a post-launch news conference to discuss the SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut capsule in-flight abort test at the Kennedy Space Centre
- With its factory once again running in California, Tesla dropped a lawsuit filed earlier this month against local county officials which argued it should be allowed to reopen to manufacturing.
- Tesla notified the federal court in documents filed Wednesday that it was dropping the lawsuit against Alameda County “without prejudice.”
- Amid the spat, Musk lambasted local leaders and accused them of going against statewide guidelines for reopening businesses shuttered amid the pandemic.
- Musk has been a vocal critic of government-issued guidance during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He’s called stay-at-home orders unconstitutional and fascist, and he’s risked imprisonment during the lockdown in order to reopen production.
