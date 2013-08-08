Tesla Down 6%

Tesla’s stock was down as much as 6% today, but has since pared some losses. It’s at $US134 and change right now.

The electric car company is scheduled to release Q2 earnings after the closing bell.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are looking for an adjusted loss of $US0.19 per share, on revenue of $US387.9 million.

The stock reached a record-high an intra-day high of $US145.73 on Tuesday, and a closing high of $US144.68 on August 5.

Here’s a look at how the stock has been trading today:

