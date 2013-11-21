Tesla Down Another 4% After Analyst Downgrade

Tesla is down 4% to $US120.85.

The stock is falling as Barclays’ analyst Brian Johnson lowered his price target on the stock to $US120 from $US141.

Moreover, Johnson pointed out that a look back at other high profile investigations and recalls suggest that sales could fall 10-20%.

Tesla’s stock has been taking a beating after there were three fires on its Model S sedan since October.

Traders also punished Tesla after the company missed analyst expectations on vehicle deliveries of the Model S in its Q3 earnings report.

CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly defended Tesla’s record saying the fires were not spontaneous but took place after collisions with foreign objects.

The National Highway Traffic Administration has opened a probe in Tesla’s battery fires.

The stock is well off its September 30 closing high of $US193.37. Musk has previously said he thinks the stock is overvalued.

Here’s a look at how the stock has been over the last 5 days.

