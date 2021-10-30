Tesla board member sold more than $200 million in stock while the EV maker traded near record highs

A Tesla board member sold 203,429 shares on Wednesday. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

A Tesla board member exercised 370,000 options at about $US50 ($AU67) apiece on Wednesday, SEC filings said.

Ira Ehrenpreis then unloaded 203,429 shares at more than $US1,000 ($AU1,331) apiece, the filings said.

Another departing member announced a sale of more than $US600 ($AU799) million in stock, Reuters reported.

A Tesla board member unloaded more than $US200 ($AU266) million in stock this week as the electric-vehicle maker’s shares traded near record highs, according to documents filed with the SEC.

The documents were first reported on by Reuters.

The sales came as the stock surged, notching its biggest monthly gain in nearly a year, following strong Q3 earnings.

Ira Ehrenpreis, of DBL Partners, who joined the board in 2007, exercised options for 370,00 shares on Wednesday, one document showed. He paid $US50 ($AU67).14 apiece for 120,000, and $US52.38 ($AU70) apiece for another 250,000, the filing said.

He then sold 203,429 shares in more than 30 transactions, which spilled over onto another filing. His sale prices ranged from about $US1,030 ($AU1,371) per share to about $US1,065 ($AU1,418) per share, the filings said.

Ehrenpreis held onto 190,335 shares, worth about $US212 ($AU282) million at Friday’s close.

Antonio Gracias, a departing board member, also notified the SEC on Wednesday of a planned sale of more than $US600 ($AU799) million in stock, Reuters reported.