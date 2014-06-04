Tesla Delays Gigafactory Groundbreaking

Elon Musk now says Tesla won’t choose a site for its first gigafactory until the end of the year.

The gigafactory is an extraordinary ambitious venture to build lithium ion batteries at a size and scale that hasn’t been done before.

Musk had said last month he expected to break ground on the facility in June.

“It might actually be three states that we do it in,” Musk said according to Bloomberg. “I would expect that we do a down-select for gigafactory 1 before the end of the year.”

Last week, we discussed how the future of Tesla, along with its sister company SolarCity, depend on the success of the gigafactories: To bring down the cost of lithium ion batteries, the scale of their production must be increased by a whole order of magnitude than what currently exists.

A Tesla spokesman did not respond to request for comment.

