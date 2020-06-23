Tesla delays its much-hyped 'battery day' and annual shareholder meeting until September because of the coronavirus

Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 conference in Washington, DC, on March 9, 2020.

Tesla has delayed its battery day event again, along with its annual shareholder meeting, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both are now tentatively set for September to allow for in-person gatherings.

Elon Musk has promised the forthcoming battery event to be one of the “most exciting” in Tesla’s history.

Tesla has postponed its annual shareholder meeting, originally set for July, to September because of the coronavirus, chief executive Elon Musk said over the weekend.

Yes, but we will have to postpone annual shareholder meeting, as still no large gatherings allowed by July 7th. Not sure of new date, but am guessing maybe a month or so later. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 20, 2020

The investor meeting will be combined with Tesla’s planned “battery day” event, which was originally set for June in Texas after being delayed once before because of the pandemic, Musk said.

Tentative date for Tesla Shareholder Meeting & Battery Day is Sept 15. Will include tour of cell production system. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2020

Tesla confirmed the plans in a regulatory filing Monday, and noted that the new date will be finalised at a later date.

It’s not clear what, exactly, the company plans to highlight or unveil at its forthcoming battery event, but Musk has touted it as one of the “most exciting” in Tesla’s history.

“We want to leave the exciting news for that date,” he told investors in April. “There will be a lot of exciting news to tell.”

Wall Street’s eager to see what Musk has in store, and shares of Tesla continue to climb. The stock passed $US1000 again in trading Monday, closing in on another record high.

“Cross-referencing market data supports expectations Tesla will disclose new benchmarks in energy density cell cost, cobalt-free and long-duration batteries, basically Part 3 of the ‘Master Plan,'” analysts at Jefferies said in a note to clients. “Leading in Million-mile battery has profound implications for lower life-cycle emissions, vehicle design (powertrain life 2-3x longer than current ICE) and lower/delayed recycling requirements.”

