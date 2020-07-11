Tesla confirms its annual meeting and highly anticipated 'battery day' will be held in-person on September 22 at its Fremont factory

- Tesla on Friday confirmed its delayed annual investor meeting will happen with an in-person event on September 22, but it doesn’t anticipate any “formal stockholder business” to occur.
- The company’s much awaited “battery day,” where it intends to show off its latest in electric powertrain prowess, will also happen the same day, it said in a regulatory filing.
- Both events have previously been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic that’s also forced shutdowns of Tesla’s factories in California and China.
- It’s not clear what, exactly, Tesla will show off at the battery event, but CEO Elon Musk has promised it to be one of the “most exciting” in Tesla’s history.
- The event will be livestreamed.
