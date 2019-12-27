Russian YouTubers created a gas-powered replica of the Tesla Cybertruck — here's how they did it

Pushka Garazh/YouTube The three men behind Pushka Garazh, a Russian YouTube channel that created a (gas-powered, no doors) replica of the Tesla Cybertruck.

Tesla released its heavy-duty Cybertruck last month, an all-electric passenger pickup truck with armoured glass that can cost between $US39,990 and $US76,900.

Russian YouTube channel Pushka Garazh – translated to “Gun Garage” in English – created a replica of the Cybertruck using an old Russian car that one of the YouTubers owns.

At first glance, the YouTuber-made Cybertruck looks eerily similar to the Tesla truck. However, there are of course some stark differences that allowed the YouTubers to recreate the truck on a budget of only 80,000 rubles (around $US1,300). The biggest difference: The replica Cybertruck is not electric.

The YouTubers have reportedly put their Cybertruck replica up for sale, with a price tag of 666,666 rubles (around $US10,700).

Take a look at how the group of YouTubers created the Cybertruck knockoff, and the reactions they got while driving it through the streets of Russia.

The trio behind the YouTube channel Pushka Garazh reconstructed the Cybertruck using an early model of a popular Russian-made hatchback.

The YouTube channel Pushka Garazh – which translates to “Gun Garage” in English -is known for modifying cars on a low budget, and the YouTubers’ plan to recreate the Cybertruck was no different. The group transformed one their cars: a Lada Samara, a hatchback created by Russian car maker AvtoVAZ.

The YouTubers spent only 80,000 rubles (around $US1,300) to create their Cybertruck replica. They covered the car in sheet metal, and spray-painted it a metallic hue to give their car the same futuristic look.

However, the Cybertruck replica is about six feet shorter than the actual Cybertruck. While Tesla’s new truck stands at just over 19 feet in length, the YouTubers’ Cybertruck uses the length of the Lada Samara it’s built on – around 13 feet long.

The YouTubers added details to their replica truck to make it appear even more realistic. However, it doesn’t have any doors, so riders have to enter and exit through the vehicle’s trunk.

Pushka Garazh went so far as to add Tesla-branded hubcaps and a horizontal beam brake light on the rear of the truck.

However, there are some key differences: Although the Tesla Cybertruck is all-electric and battery-powered, the Russian replica runs on gasoline. The YouTubers’ replica also doesn’t have any side doors, unlike Tesla’s four-door Cybertruck and most other cars.

In a testament to the YouTubers’ accuracy, neither the knockoff nor the Testla Cybertruck have side-view mirrors.

At first glance, the YouTubers’ replica Cybertruck could easily trick more than a few people. The Pushka Garazh version is reportedly on sale for 666,666 rubles (around $US10,700).

Reuters; Pushka Garazh/YouTube

The car has been spotted on the streets near Russia’s capital, Moscow, and has caused quite a stir on social media, especially since the Tesla Cybertruck won’t enter production until 2021.

See the full 43-minute YouTube video below that shows how Pushka Garazh recreated the Tesla Cybertruck.

