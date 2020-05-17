Designers inspired by Tesla's Cybertruck are reimagining it as an RV, race car, military vehicle, and more

Brittany Chang
Jan PeisertJan Peisert’s Cybertruck renderings.

The highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck isn’t set to go into production until late 2021, but in the meantime, artists have been reimagining the electric truck in different and creative ways.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the highly anticipated truck in November, saying the Cybertruck could be “completely adaptable for your needs.”

In line with this adaptability, Tesla also teased its own rendering of the Cybertruck as a “Cybercamper” with a pull-out kitchen and pop-top roof, a popular campervan feature.

Now, artists and designers who are not affiliated with the electric vehicle maker have capitalised on the infamous geometric look to create their own renderings of the Cybertruck in different iterations, such as an RV-base, racecar, and military transport.

Keep scrolling to see the Cybertruck dreamed into different uses:

Tesla’s officially teased its camper van version of the Cybertruck.

TeslaTesla ‘Cybercamper’.

Cybertruck Owners Club user Joeguy07 also redesigned the “Cybercamper” to include a tiny home in the vault.

Joeguy07Cyber Camper.

Jan Peisert, who is also Havas Germany’s head of UX, reimagined the Cybertruck in four different armoured styles.

Jan PeisertMilitary transport Cybertruck.

This includes the “Next Humvee” armoured military transport vehicle with solar panels …

Jan PeisertMilitary transport Cybertruck.

… a Cybertruck combat tank, aptly nicknamed the “Tank”…

Jan PeisertCybertruck tank.

… and the “Quiet Scout” military reconnaissance vehicle.

Jan PeisertMilitary reconnaissance Cybertruck.

Peisert also redesigned the Cybertruck as an armoured civilian vehicle nicknamed “Plaid Apocalypse”…

Jan PeisertArmoured civilian Cybertruck.

… that also has a matte black version.

Jan PeisertArmoured civilian Cybertruck.

Along with the renderings, Peisert designed blueprints that detail the military transport Cybertruck designs.

Jan PeisertJan Peisert’s Cybertruck rendering blueprint.

Automotive designer Jon Sibal recreated the Cybertruck for racing, while making slight design tweaks …

Jon SibalWidebody Tesla Cybertruck for racing.

… such as giving the truck a widebody and side view mirrors.

Jon SibalWidebody Tesla Cybertruck for racing.

Sibal also created a different widebody “Hoonitruck” Cybertruck racecar.

Jon Sibal‘Hoonitruck’ Widebody Tesla Cybertruck.

However, the widebody design doesn’t stop at race cars. Sibal also applied the widebody to an off-road capable lifted Cybertruck.

Jon SibalOff-road widebody Cybertruck.

Sibal’s final widebody design took a completely different approach to the Cybertruck …

Jon SibalCyber Origami.

… by giving it an “origami-like” exterior that resembles an Iron Man suit, according to Sibal’s Instagram caption.

Jon SibalCyber Origami.

Cybertruck Owners Club user KuMX designed an RV along with the Cybertruck.

KuMXCybertruck RV home.

KuMX’s creation includes all of the traditional RV trimmings, such as a bedroom, kitchen, and lounge area.

KuMXCybertruck RV home.

A bathroom was also included in another iteration of the design.

KuMXCybertruck RV home.

UK-based Leasing Options took a different approach by redesigning famous vehicles with a “Cybertruck” flare, including the Bugatti Veyron …

Leasing OptionsBugatti Veyron.

… and the Volkswagen Beetle.

Leasing OptionsVolkswagen Beetle

