Tesla changed the release dates for the most and least expensive versions of the Cybertruck by a year

Tesla The Tesla Cybertruck.

Tesla has changed the production timelines for the most and least expensive trims of its Cybertruck pickup truck.

It said production for the three-motor, all-wheel-drive Cybertruck, which starts at $US69,900, would begin in 2021, a year earlier than Tesla had first announced. The single-motor, rear-wheel-drive Cybertruck, which starts at $US39,900, will enter production in late 2022, a year later than its original timeline.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The electric-car maker followed a similar strategy with its Model 3 sedan, releasing more expensive – and more profitable – versions before the least expensive trim.

The Cybertruck has attracted at least 250,000 refundable $US100 preorders since it was unveiled in November. Though the vehicle’s design has been divisive, its listed performance specs top those of the 2020 Ford F-150 in areas like maximum payload and towing capacity.

Are you a current or former Tesla employee? Do you have an opinion about what it’s like to work there? Contact this reporter at [email protected]. You can ask for more secure methods of communication, like Signal or ProtonMail, by email or Twitter direct message.

