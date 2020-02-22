You can get your hands on a miniature version of Tesla's new Cybertruck this December — an RC car that comes with a broken glass sticker and goes 25 MPH

- Tesla’s latest vehicle is the bizarre-looking Cybertruck– an all-electric truck with a starting price just under $US40,000.
- The truck isn’t scheduled to enter production until “late 2021,” according to Tesla.
- But there’s a way to get your hands on a (very tiny) version of the Cybertruck earlier: This December, Mattel is releasing two versions of the Cybertruck as remote control cars!
- Yes, at least one version comes with a “reusable cracked window vinyl sticker” – a reference to the actual Cybertruck’s window being repeatedly broken on stage during its debut.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Tesla’s got a wild new vehicle that looks nothing like anything the company has made before, and it’s even got a bold new name to match: “Cybertruck.”
The new Tesla truck isn’t expected to enter production until “late 2021,” but interested parties can get their hands on a (miniature) version of the Cybertruck starting this December – care of Mattel.
That’s right: The iconic toy company responsible for Hot Wheels is taking on Tesla’s latest hotness with not just one but two rad-looking remote control cars that are expected to arrive later this year.
Here’s what we know:
There are two versions of Mattel’s Cybertruck: A 1:10 scale limited edition, and a 1:64 scale standard edition.
There’s a pretty major price difference that comes with that size difference: The larger costs $US400, and the smaller costs just $US20. Both are functional RC cars.
Still, even at $US400, the fancier version of the RC Cybertruck is a fraction of the actual cost of a Cybertruck — which is just shy of $US40K to start.
The differences between the larger model, which Mattel calls “hobby grade,” and the smaller model are more than just size: The $US400 version does a bunch of rad stuff.
Mattel says the more expensive RC Cybertruck includes the following features:
- “Functioning headlights and taillights to maintain visibility
- All-wheel drive featuring Chill or Sport modes
- Tonneau ‘Vault’ cover
- Telescopic tailgate that folds out into loading ramp
- Removeable plastic body to reveal interior and access internal battery and drivetrain system
- Reusable cracked window vinyl sticker
- 9.9V, 3300mAh, rechargeable battery, 1:1 charge/run time”
In a nod to Tesla’s various speed “modes,” the Cybertruck has two settings: Chill and Sport. In the latter mode, it reaches a top speed of 25MPH.
Check out a brief video of the remote-controlled Cybertruck right here:
Taking the groundbreaking power and performance of the #Cybertruck and putting it all into a #HotWheels R/C. Available in a limited-edition 1:10 scale model and 1:64 model. Preorder now at https://t.co/KtlT7laUYE pic.twitter.com/mzVpmtjqWi
— Hot Wheels (@Hot_Wheels) February 21, 2020
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.