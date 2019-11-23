The 12 coolest features of Tesla's new $39,900 Cybertruck pickup

Tesla Tesla’s Cybertruck.

Tesla on Thursday unveiled its first pickup truck: the six-seat Cybertruck.

The automaker says the truck’s body – made of “ultra-hard” stainless steel and armoured glass – is almost impenetrable, though the reveal proved otherwise.

Here are 12 other features the automaker says the truck will have when it goes into production in late 2021.

Tesla has unveiled its first passenger pickup truck, the Cybertruck.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the highly anticipated truck on Thursday night in Los Angeles, proclaiming that “trucks have been the same for a very long time” before introducing the unconventionally angular truck.

The Cybertruck starts at $US39,900 for the single-motor rear-wheel-drive version and goes up to $US69,900 for the tri-motor all-wheel-drive version; self-driving features are a $US7,000 add-on. Production is expected to begin in late 2021.

Tesla isn’t the only automaker in the electric-pickup market.Ford is developing an all-electric F-150, and Bollinger Motors recently introduced its fully electric all-wheel-drive B2 Pickup Truck, though it has a steeper price point and a lower range than the Cybertruck. Rivian, a startup backed by Ford and Amazon, is also developing an electric pickup.

Tesla described the Cybertruck as “the most powerful tool we have ever built.” Keep scrolling to see why.

1. The passenger pickup can seat six people.

2. The automaker claims the truck has an almost impenetrable body made from “ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel” and armoured glass.

The durable stainless steel shell on the truck mitigates dents, damage, and corrosion, according to the automaker.

3. Meanwhile, the “ultra-strong” glass can cushion and avert impact force.

However, the Cybertruck reveal showed that the glass may not be as “impenetrable” as the automaker originally claimed otherwise when an object thrown at it damaged the glass during two separate demo on stage.

4. Cybertruck comes in three configurations: Single Motor Rear-Wheel Drive, Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Tri-Motor All-Wheel Drive.

The single-motor rear-wheel-drive has a range of 250 miles, the dual-motor all-wheel-drive can achieve 300 miles, and the most expensive tri-motor all-wheel-drive can make 500 miles.

5. In the tri-motor variant, it will be able to hit 60 mph in about 2.9 seconds.

6. As well as tow more than 14,000 pounds.

7. And carry a payload capacity of up to 3,500 pounds.

8. The cargo area in the rear is lockable, and the truck has a total of 100 cubic feet of enclosed exterior storage.

9. It also comes with a “magic” tonneau cover that is tough enough to withstand the weight of a person standing on it, according to the automaker.

10/ The truck also has onboard power for plugging in tools and other appliances.

11. As well as an adaptive air suspension that raises and lowers the Cybertruck’s suspension by four inches for easier access. There is also a self-levelling feature.

12. An electric ATV — the Cyberquad — was also announced at the Cybertruck’s unveiling, and will originally only be available as a Cybertruck option, according to CEO Elon Musk.

