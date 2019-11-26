People have been ridiculing Tesla's new Cybertruck for its unusual design — but some big names in Silicon Valley say they love the pickup

Tesla’s new Cybertruck drew criticism following its unveiling last Thursday, but several prominent figures in the technology industry have come forward in praise of the company’s first pickup truck.

Executives from Twitter and Facebook, as well as a longtime former Microsoft executive, all had positive things to say about the Cybertruck.

Musk also said on Sunday that Tesla has received 200,000 pre-orders for the Cybertruck so far, which cost $US100 to reserve.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Cybertruck unveil drew a strong reaction last Thursday for several reasons. There’s the wild theatrics Musk employed to introduce the vehicle – which included a “cybergirl” and flames – as well as a demo that took an unexpected turn when the truck’s windows cracked.

But it’s the Cybertruck’s unconventional appearance that earned it the most attention in the days following Musk’s announcement. Some spectators roasted the Cybertruck’s design on Twitter, comparing the truck’s sharp angles and offbeat look to poorly rendered video game graphics and cartoons.

Although the Cybertruck has been at the centre of many jokes in recent days, not everyone had negative things to say about it. Several prominent figures in the technology industry, including executives from Twitter and Facebook, have come forward with compliments about Tesla’s first pickup truck.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted that he thought the Cybertruck was “incredible” on November 23 in response to a tweet from the company’s vice president of design and research.

David Becker/Getty Images

I think it’s incredible. — jack ???????????? (@jack) November 23, 2019

Steven Sinofsky, a former Microsoft executive that previously served as president of the company’s Windows division, said on Twitter that he felt for Musk after the demo went awry, adding that he thought the Cybertruck was “amazing.”

AP Images Steven Sinofsky

I feel for @elonmusk and the broken window demo. We’ve all had awkward demo moments with Windows. PS: Cybertruck is amazing. — Steven Sinofsky (@stevesi) November 22, 2019

Facebook executive David Marcus, who oversees the company’s cryptocurrency efforts through a subsidiary called Calibra, tweeted that he loved “the audacity and courage” it took to create a vehicle that looks like the Cybertruck.

Getty

So many people are ???? on Tesla’s Cybertruck design, but I love the audacity and courage it took to create a vehicle that looks like it dropped from a Sci-Fi movie. ???????? @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/cw54SdqDgz — David Marcus (@davidmarcus) November 22, 2019

Tech entrepreneur and angel investor Jason Calacanis also praised the launch…

Courtesy of Jason Calacanis

Last night’s #cybertruck launch by @Tesla is the quintessential example of “founder authority” Only founders like @elonmusk, Jobs, @travisk, etc can launch products so spectacularly inspired & ground breaking the hired, tired & uninspired CEOs (@tim_cook) release iPhone 17???? — [email protected] (@Jason) November 22, 2019

…as did Basecamp CEO and co-founder Jason Fried.

I find the new @Tesla Cybertruck thoroughly inspiring. This is what groundbreaking looks like. https://t.co/vtMQdKv4Je Yes, the market will be the ultimate arbiter of success, but fuck yeah for taking a major bold and brash step ahead. Bravo chances. Bravo @elonmusk. — Jason Fried (@jasonfried) November 22, 2019

Outside of the technology landscape, Blade Runner artistic director Syd Mead thinks highly of Tesla’s Cybertruck, telling Business Insider’s Aaron Holmes in an emailed statement that it “has completely changed the vocabulary of the personal truck market design.”

Blade Runner Warner Bros

The Cybertruck starts at $US39,900 and features an exterior made of stainless steel and armoured glass, six passenger seats, and an adjustable air suspension. Tesla is offering three configuration options: a single-motor rear-wheel drive version, a dual-motor all-wheel drive edition, and a tri-motor all-wheel-drive variant. Production of the vehicle is scheduled to begin in 2021.

Despite the truck’s mixed reception, Tesla is already racking up preorders for the Cybertruck. Musk revealed in a tweet on Sunday that 200,000 pre-orders had been placed for the Cybertruck so far.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.