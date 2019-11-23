The Tesla Cybertruck is a wild mashup of famous and infamous car designs — here's a rundown

Tesla By. Your. Command. The Tesla Cybertruck.

Tesla revealed its Cybertruck all-electric pickup on Thursday night.

It might be the most controversial vehicle in Tesla’s history.

The out-there design is a mash-up of numerous influences, ranging from Stealth fighters to the Dream Cars of the mid-20th century.

The Tesla Cybertruck isn’t for anybody who doesn’t like bold design.

Some critics have already characterised it as freakish. Other adore Tesla, CEO Elon Musk, and design head Franz Von Holzhausen’s daring.

If you look closely at the Cybertruck, you can see numerous car-design references, ranging from fighter planes to movie machines.

Here’s a rundown:

The DMC DeLorean. The infamous brainchild of John DeLorean, the stainless-steel-skinned car that bore his name hit the road for a brief time before a drug bust and financial shenanigans killed the brand. It was renewed by the “Back to the Future” movies.

Getty Images

Lockheed’s F-117 Nighthawk Stealth Fighter is a clustering of radar-defeating angles and edges that clearly caught Tesla designer Franz Von Holzhausen’s attention.

AP Photo/U.S. Air Force, Master Sgt. Terry L. Blevins

A Spinner from the movie “Blade Runner” — these flying car’s from director Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi epic were cited by Musk as inspiration for the Cybertruck.

Getty Images

So was the Lotus Esprit S1 from the 1977 James Bond flick “The Spy Who Loved Me.” That film car transformed into a submarine — and Musk actually owns the original.

Getty Images

The Triumph TR7 was built from 1974-1981 and was immortalised for its wedge profile by the the “shape of things to come” advertising tagline

Getty Images

If Elon Musk has an equal for automotive showmanship, it’s Land Rover design head Gerry McGovern. He welcomed the scorn for the brand’s Evoque SUV, which has gone on to be a top-seller, despite its initially polarising styling.

Jaguar Land Rover

In the realm of actual pickup trucks, the Cybertruck’s high sides for its bed are reminiscent of the first-generation Honda Ridgeline. These are called “sail pillars.”

Honda

The now-discontinued Chevy Avalanche also made use of this design feature, as did …

Chevrolet

… The mechanically similar Cadillac Escalade EXT.

Getty Images

Sorry, but I see some Pontiac Aztek in the Cybertruck. The reviled proto-crossover perhaps deserves more respect than it usually gets.

Getty Images

The war horse Hummer H1 isn’t made up of sharp triangles, but it shows some intimidating edges and those wheel arches are very Cybertruck-y.

Mil-Spec Automotive

The Batmobile “Tumbler” and its successors in the films that followed offered a militaristic take on the Dark Knight’s ride — and further Cybertruck inspiration from Hollywood.

REUTERS/ Toby Melville

Harley Earl’s Dream Cars remind us that it’s OK to show extremely out-there designs.

GM

And of course the Cybertruck’s headlight is pure … Cylon.

