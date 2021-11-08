Tesla-linked crypto tokens are trading 5% below the stock’s current price as traders react to possible Musk share sale

- Tokenized Tesla stock is trading 5.3% lower on Monday compared to Friday’s closing price of the actual shares of the EV maker.
- The token’s price may reflect opinions on the direction of the stock after a poll from Musk over the weekend.
- The Tesla chief asked Twitter on Saturday if he should sell about $US20 ($AU27) billion worth of stock,
Tokenized Tesla stock is trading at a discount to the actual share price of the electric vehicle maker.
Tesla crypto tokens are trading at $US1,157.00 ($AU1,559) as of 8:39 a.m. ET Monday according to data from crypto exchange FTX. That is 5.3% lower compared to the actual Tesla stock, which closed at $US1,222.09 ($AU1,647) on Friday.
The move comes ahead of what is likely to be a volatile day for the stock on Monday following a poll by the Tesla chief and world’s richest man that asked Twitter users to vote on whether he should sell about $US20 ($AU27) billion worth of stock.
Elon Musk on Saturday asked his 62 million followers whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock, pointing to criticisms that unrealized gains are often viewed by the public as a means of tax avoidance.
After 24 hours, 3.5 million people voted in the poll. Around 57.9% were in favor of him selling the shares while 42.1% voted no.
The Tesla CEO has pledged to abide by the results, “whichever way it goes.”
