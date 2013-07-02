Tesla Shares Continuing Insane Rally — White House Petition To Allow Direct Sales On The Verge Of Hitting 100,000

Tesla is up more than 3% this morning — this, after gaining more than 9% yesterday after a Jefferies price target increase.



Shares are trading at $121.30.

This morning, Virgin CEO Richard Branson wrote a blog post in solidarity with Tesla chief Elon Musk’s moves to block auto dealers from preventing direct Tesla sales.

He linked to a White House petition that is just 9,000 signatures short of reaching 100,000, at which point the White House must respond.

