You Can Now Drive From Los Angeles To New York On Tesla's Supercharger Network

Tesla Model S drivers can now make it from Los Angeles to New York recharging the electric car only at the company’s supercharger stations, CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter.

To mark the occasion, two teams will race to set a cross-country speed record in an electric vehicle, Musk continued.

Superchargers allow Tesla owners to charge their cars quickly and for free, for life. The network is a big part of Tesla’s efforts to convince drivers that range anxiety — the fear of running out of power on the road — shouldn’t stop them from going electric.

There are currently 71 stations in North America and 14 in Europe. Tesla says that covers about 80% of the U.S. population.

Musk also confirmed he will set off on the cross-country trip he first announced in May, accompanied by his five young sons:

Will be doing the LA-NY family road trip over Spring Break. Made everyone watch National Lampoon’s Vacation as prep.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2014

Here’s the current state of the Supercharger network in the U.S.:

Musk Tweeted that the two teams will depart Los Angeles on Friday and should arrive in New York on Sunday.

According to EV charging network PlugShare, one duo racing cross-country is John and Jill:

Congratulations to John and Jill, first to drive across US using only free @TeslaMotors Superchargers! pic.twitter.com/hA6YlkyjzN

— PlugShare (@plugshare) January 26, 2014

Last week, Tesla announced its European customers can now move between the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria using only Supercharger stations to fill up their batteries.

