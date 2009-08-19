Tesla Cofounder Eberhard Drops His Lawsuit Against Tesla, Musk

Martin Eberhard, the co-founder of Tesla has dropped his lawsuit–which alleges breach of contract and slander–against Tesla , and its CEO, Elon Musk, the San Jose Business Journal is reporting.



The suit was dropped on August 7th, just a few days after a judge ruled that the suit could proceed, despite protests from Tesla.

This adds to the freaky hot streak Tesla has been on of late: Daimler investment, DOE Loan, and profitability for July, topped with a big New Yorker profile.

Yosef Peretz, Eberhard’s lawyer told the San Jose Business Journal that more may become public about the case in September, but declined to offer any other comments. We’ve emailed Tesla for a confirmation and a comment, if the company has anything to add, we will update this post.

One of the main points of contention in the lawsuit was over who was the real founder of Tesla–Eberhard who came up with the idea, or Musk who got on board early and funded the project (or in the opinion of some former employees, it was the guys that came up with the technology). With the lawsuit getting dismissed voluntarily, this could mean we’ll never learn who the real ‘founder’ of Tesla is. The horror…

