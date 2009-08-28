Tesla Co-Founder sceptical The Model S Arrives On Time

Marc Tarpenning, the lesser known co-founder of Tesla–he has yet to sue Elon Musk–was talking about what it takes to start a car company at IBM’s Almaden Institute 2009 in San Jose.



Earth2Tech was on hand to hear the story, and it seems like it was a real snoozer. The short version: “We wanted to start a company, we did. There were problems, but things ultimately worked out.”

More interestingly, though not surprisingly, he says he doesn’t expect the Model S to arrive on time, and he’s sceptical about electric cars for the masses:

But Tesla is far from mass production. And Tarpenning says he’s “a little sceptical” that Tesla will hit its 2011 production target for its own electric sedan. Likewise EVs are nowhere close to mainstream. What’s the biggest hurdle still standing between electric cars and the mass market, according to Tarpenning? “The batteries really aren’t good enough yet.”

We’d normally include some snide remark about Tesla’s ineptitude, but the company has been on a roll lately, so who knows maybe they can prove Tarpenning wrong, and get the Model S out in the next two years. Stranger things have happened.

As for the battery question, Tesla is working on a massive battery pack that could get 280-300 miles per charge. It would be the largest pack on the market, and cost around $18,000.

