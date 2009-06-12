Tesla Co-Founder Eberhard's Whiny Lawsuit

The lawsuit against Tesla Motors and its CEO, Elon Musk, by Martin Eberhard makes for an entertaining read, but it essentially amounts to Silicon Valley equivalent of a McDonald’s coffee lawsuit.



At the heart of the lawsuit, Eberhard wants his reuptation back. Eberhard agreed to a non-disparagment agreement, so he couldn’t defend himself by striking at Musk publicly. Musk has ripped Ebenhard in public, but it was many months ago. Finally, Eberhard is trying to air the dirty laundry and set the record straight.

The complaint, while it has a lot of juicy, gossipy, stuff, is mostly trivial, and it will make both him and Tesla–which, for some strange reason, plans on countersuing–look bad.

Take, for instance, Martin Eberhard’s lengthy complaint about getting robbed of receiving the second ever Tesla Roadster. He goes on about how this might cost him millions of dollars, because the first car is always worth the most, then the second, then the third and so on. Granted the first and second cars are valuable, but Eberhard received the third car!

We find it hard to believe that the third Tesla Roadster ever made won’t carry value to an investor. Not as much as number two, but still.

He also wastes many words about the car being damaged. It was ‘wrecked’ in an accident while being tested on the highway, but Tesla fixed it before sending to his home. He agreed to take the fixed up car. What’s a judge going to say to that?

