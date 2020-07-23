AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File Tesla will make its Cybertruck pickup truck at its new US factory.

Tesla has selected the site for its next US factory.

At first, the electric-car maker did not disclose the site’s location.

But after this story was published, Tesla said the factory will be built in Austin, Texas.

Tesla has chosen the site of its next US factory, but has not disclosed the site’s location. (Update: After this story was published, Tesla said the factory will be built in Austin, Texas.) The electric-car maker made the announcement on Wednesday in its second-quarter earnings release, in which it said “next US Gigafactory site selected” and that “preparations are underway” at the new facility.

Austin, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, were the final contenders Tesla considered from a list of eight cities, all of which are located in the central US. If the company builds the factory in Austin, it will receive at least $US65 million in tax incentives.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on which city it chose.

The company plans to produce its Model Y SUV and upcoming Cybertruck pickup at the new factory. Cybertruck production is set to begin in late 2021.

The upcoming US factory will likely be Tesla’s sixth, as the company has plants in California, Nevada, New York, and Shanghai, and is building one in Germany that is set to open in 2021. Only the Nevada and New York plants are not designed for vehicle production. The former produces batteries and the latter makes solar roof-tiles, among other products.

