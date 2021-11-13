Chinese startups are battling with Tesla for electric-car supremacy – take a look at their cars

- Three electric-car startups have risen to the top of the pack in China.
- Nio, Xpeng, and Li Auto are all challenging Tesla in what’s becoming its most crucial market.
- Here’s a quick guide to the companies and the high-tech models they sell.
It’s delivered some 140,000 cars to customers in China and is expanding to Europe.
That means you don’t need plug it in and charge like you would with most electric cars (although you can do that). Instead, owners can pull up to a station where their depleted battery is removed and a full one is installed.
It starts at around $US56,000 ($AU76,703).
It starts at around $US57,000 ($AU78,073), and pricing can stretch past $US80,000 ($AU109,576) for the fanciest trim and biggest battery option. Nio’s premium vehicles all offer sleek interiors, big touchscreen displays, and Nio Pilot, the company’s driver-assistance tech.
It’ll cost roughly $US70,000 ($AU95,879) to start.
Its pointy headlights and overall shape give off Chevrolet Bolt vibes, but the G3 is definitely its own thing. Xpeng says it can travel 323 miles (520km) on a full charge and replenish from 30%-80% battery in 30 minutes.
A base model will run you around $US23,000 ($AU31,503) — way less than any Tesla.
Xpeng sells four models with varying stats. The Super Long Range P7 can travel 438 miles (705km) on a full battery, the company claims. Xpeng is expanding to Europe and plans to launch another sedan and SUV.
On more expensive trims you get built-in lidar sensors, which use lasers to create a 3D map of the surrounding environment. Many consider lidar to be the only way to get autonomous driving to work, but it’s practically nonexistent in consumer vehicles and Elon Musk is determined to never use it.
The cheapest P5 promises 286 miles (460km) of driving range.
The company is taking a different approach than its rivals, though. The Li One is a plug-in hybrid SUV, meaning it has a gas engine in addition to a substantial battery pack. Plug-in hybrids offer lots of the environmental benefits of an all-electric car, but will never leave you stranded if you can’t find a charging station.