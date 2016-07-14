This what Tesla is really giving you with the cheaper Model X

Tesla Tesla Model X 60D.

Tesla introduced the most affordable version of its Model X SUV to date on Wednesday. It’s called the 60D.

The newest variant of the Model X starts at $74,000 and comes with 60 kWh of all-electric juice.

Even though Tesla refers to it the “60D,” it’s actually equipped with the same 75 kWh batter pack as the pricier 75D version. The 60D’s powerpack is just limited by software to 60kWh.

Tesla is offering buyers of the 60D the option to expand the pack to 75 kWh for $9,500.

This means that the discounted Model X will have a range 200 miles on a single charge — just 37 miles less than the 75D.

The cheaper Model X isn’t giving up anything on performance; Tesla claims the new 60D will be able to replicate the 75D’s 6.0 second 0-60-mph time and 130 mph top speed.

The Model X 60D follows the re-introduction of the 60 kWh variant on the Model S sedan in June.

The unveiling of the mass-market Model 3 prototype in March generated a incredible amount of interest in the company’s cars. However, the pricey Model X SUV was beyond the reach of many consumers.

The new Model X 60D allows the Tesla to take advantage of that interest and puts the SUV within reach of more consumers.

At $74,000, the 60D is $9,000 cheaper than the previous value option — the 75D. With federal and state tax credits, the $74,000 base price could be even cheaper.

In addition, buyers still get the Model X’s signature Falcon Wing doors and panoramic front windshield, along with Tesla’s dual-motor, all-wheel-drive technology.

However, the $74,000 price doesn’t include many of the advanced features that make the higher-end Model X’s super-special, such as Autopilot, mono-post seating for seven, Bioweapon Defence Mode, and self-presenting doors.

Add those options and the price of the 60D shoots all the way up to $90,000.

However, leave of some of those boxes on the option list blank and the Model X 60D will give customers a taste of the Tesla experience at a much more affordable price.

Tesla The Tesla online configurator.

