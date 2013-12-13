TESLA: We Will Probably Reveal Our Mass Market Car At The 2015 Detroit Auto Show

REUTERS/David McNew Tesla CEO Elon Musk with the Model X.

Tesla’s cheaper electric car is coming.

In an interview with AutoBild, chief designer Franz von Holzhausen says Tesla will “probably” reveal its more affordable car at the 2015 Detroit auto show.

That car is said to be named the Model E.

Today, Tesla sells a Model S, which has a base price of ~$60,000. It has the Model X, which is more of a SUV, set to roll out next year. The X will probably cost as much as the S, if not a little more.

The Model E is supposed to cost half the price. Initially people were speculating that the E would be a smaller version of the S, but in this interview Holzhausen says it will be about the same size.

No word on when production will start, but people have guessed it would be on the market in 2016.

Via: Electrek

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.