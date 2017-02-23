Tesla's CFO is leaving the company

Tesla Chief Financial Officer Jason Wheeler is leaving the company, CEO Elon Musk announced during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

Tesla named Wheeler CFO in November of 2015. Wheeler spent 13 years at Google as its VP of Finance before going to Tesla.

This story is developing.

