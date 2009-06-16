Tesla CEO Musk: Gas Should Be $10 A Gallon

Speaking at the Wired Live conference in New York today, Elon Musk told the crowd that we should all be paying $10 at the pump for a gallon of gas.



The low price we’re currently spoiled with doesn’t factor in “the true cost of gasoline at the pump,” said the Tesla CEO (via CNET), “since nobody’s explicitly paying for the CO2 capacity of the oceans and atmospheres, it’s getting consumed. We will pay for it down the road, but we are sort of ignoring it for now.”

Nevermind that $10 gas would absolutely devastate our economy, Musk wants it so that more people will snap up his $100,000 cars. According to Jalopnik, Musk also said he wants to take over one of the abandoned factories left in the wake of the auto industries’ implosion. He’ll use those to crank out 100,000 more electrics annually.

He also used the conference to trash the Prius, because “a Prius is not a true hybrid, really…The current Prius is like, 2 per cent electric. It’s a gasoline car with slightly better mileage.” No shocker there. Musk uses every chance he gets to rag on any non-electric car that tries be environmentally friendly. He compared the Chevy Volt to a lawnmower last month.

Sadly, he didn’t address the Martin Eberhard lawsuit that calls Musk a big phony.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.