Tesla CEO Elon Musk on verge of $750 million payday as stock floats near record highs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is on the verge of a $US750 million payday, Reuters first reported Tuesday morning.

Musk stands to receive an option tranche of 1.69 million Tesla shares if the electric car market reaches a six-month average market cap of $US100 billion.

With Tesla shares sitting near all-time highs, the company’s six-month average market cap just reached $US96 billion.

Reuters first reported Tuesday morning that TeslaCEO Elon Musk is on the verge of receiving a massive $US750 million payday.

The electric car marker’s CEO will receive his first option tranche of 12 tranches total, as outlined in his two-year-old pay package.

Each tranche gives Musk the option to buy 1.69 million Tesla shares at $US350.02 each. Based off of Tesla stock’s Monday closing price of $US798.75, Musk could turn around and sell those shares for a total profit of $US758 million.

Musk will be granted the first tranche of options if Tesla’s stock price obtains a six-month average market capitalisation of $US100 billion.

With shares trading just 15% below their all-time high closing price of $US917.42, Tesla’s six-month average market capitalisation is $US96 billion.



If Musk reaches all targets outlined in his pay package, which would culminate with Tesla’s market cap reaching $US650 billion, the CEO could reap as much as $US55.8 billion. However, because new Tesla shares have been issued since this pay package was put in place, that figure is now likely lower.

Tesla’s current market capitalisation of almost $US150 billion is more than the combined market capitalizations of Honda, Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrystler, Mercedes-Benz, and Harley-Davidson.

Tesla reports first quarter earnings after the market close on Wednesday.

