Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be the first person ever to be worth $300 billion soon

Tesla CEO Elon Musk could soon become the first person ever to hit a net worth of $US300 ($AU400) billion.

Musk’s current net worth is $US287 ($AU383) billion – that’s $US91 ($AU121) billion more than Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos.

Musk’s wealth was bolstered by a rally in Tesla shares on Monday.

Elon Musk’s net worth may soon top $US300 ($AU400) billion – which would make him the first person ever to hit the milestone.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, the Tesla CEO’s total net worth stands around $US287 ($AU383) billion currently – that’s $US91 ($AU121) billion more than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who is worth $US196 ($AU261) billion.

Musk’s wealth was bolstered by $US36 ($AU48) billion after a 13% rally in Tesla shares on Monday thanks to the news that Hertz had placed an order for 100,000 Teslas. That was the most significant gain Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index has ever recorded in a single day.

Musk’s net worth is now more than Toyota’s $US284 ($AU379) billion market cap.

He also receives stock options from a pay package that pays out when Tesla reaches certain financial milestones.

Monday’s surge in share prices increased Musk’s wealth by $US8 ($AU11) billion, as he had unlocked a new batch of stock, according to Bloomberg.

Tesla shares are on a tear this year, gaining about 40% to date, propping up Musk’s fortunes.

Musk also added $US11 ($AU15) billion to his net worth when he sold a stake in his aerospace company SpaceX earlier this month, Bloomberg reported.