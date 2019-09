Click for sound.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video A Tesla owner, attending our Ignition conference last month, asked Elon Musk why the Tesla Model S looks so much like every other car on the road, despite its innovations in technology. Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis and Justin Gmoser

