Tesla shows off the inside of its China factory in new video where you can see the Model 3 being made

Tesla on Monday unveiled a 48-second video showing a time-lapse of automobile production at its Gigafactory in Shanghai.

Spotted in the video are as many as eight robots producing a single Model 3 vehicle, Electrek points out, as Musk seeks to shift the company’s focus toward global manufacturing and increasingly toward automation.

In May, Tesla’s global vice president estimated that the Shanghai factory would be able to produce 200,000 cars a year by the end of the second quarter.

Tesla showed off the inside of its Model 3 production hub at its Shanghai factory in a new video released over the weekend.

The 48-second time-lapse clip that was created by the US-based electric vehicle maker provides a look at what CEO and product architect Elon Musk describes as its “Alien dreadnought,” as Electrek, which first reported on the video, points out.

The video displays up to eight robots producing a single Model 3 vehicle. Musk is looking to shift the company’s focus toward global manufacturing, building out additional car factories around the world, and increasingly toward automative production.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUVuiZUhbyA?start=5

Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory, which began making cars in November 2019, is a vital component as Tesla looks to scale up production and maintain profitability. In May, Tesla Global Vice President Tao Lin estimated that the Shanghai factory would be able to produce 200,000 cars a year by the end of the second quarter in an interview with Xinhua News Agency.

Like many China-based factories, the Shanghai Gigafactory experienced some setbacks this year, temporarily shutting down a few times amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tesla’s Model 3 sedan experienced production delays in February as the Shanghai factory reopened after temporarily closing due to a “government-ordered closure.” Tesla also halted production in China in May after the company suffered from part shortages, but ended up reopening its facility after just a few days of being shut down.

Tesla began exporting its Model 3 vehicle in December 2019, just 11 months after construction of the facility went underway.

