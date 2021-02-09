Bitcoin spikes 13% to record high after Tesla says it invested $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency and will begin accepting it as payment

Hannibal Hanschke-Pool/Getty Images SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

Bitcoin jumped 13% to all-time highs of $US43,725.51 on Monday.

The surge higher comes after Tesla disclosed in a SEC filing on Monday that it purchased $US1.5 billion of bitcoin.

Tesla expects to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for its products in the near future.

The electric vehicle maker said in its annual 10-k filing on Monday that it bought $US1.5 billion worth of bitcoin in January, and it plans to begin accepting the cryptocurrency as a form of payment in the near future.

“In January 2021, we updated our investment policy to provide us with more flexibility to further diversify and maximise returns on our cash that is not required to maintain adequate operating liquidity,” the filing said.

Tesla isn’t the first firm to convert a portion of its cash into bitcoin, with Microstrategy adopting that policy over the past year, making it a defacto bitcoin trading vehicle.

The Tesla filing went on to say, “We may invest a portion of such cash in certain alternative reserve assets including digital assets, gold bullion, gold exchange-traded funds and other assets as specified in the future.”

