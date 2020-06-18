These 9 Tesla board members stand to make the most if the company's red-hot stock keeps soaring

Tesla

Tesla stock has skyrocketed more than 130% this year, outpacing the broader market.

Shares of the automaker have also notched several all-time highs in recent weeks.

CEO Elon Musk will earn major payouts if the stock continues to gain, but board members have stakes in the company that would benefit as well.

These are the nine board members who stand to gain as the stock surges, and the value of their holdings as of June 12.

Tesla stock is on a tear that seemingly won’t slow down.

So far this year, Tesla stock has gained more than 130%, outpacing the broader market and in recent weeks notching several all-time highs on reports of solid sales in China and CEO Elon Musk’s own directive to ramp up production of its commercial semi-truck.

The skyrocketing price has put Musk closer than ever to a major payout that’s part of his moonshot compensation package. In a recent SEC filing, Tesla’s board confirmed that Musk had met requirements to unlock the first tier of the massive payday – the company’s average value on the stock market for the past six months in May went above $US100 billion for the first time.

The SEC filing was a stamp of approval for Musk to receive the first $US700 million in stock options from the pay deal. All in, the compensation package could be worth as much as $US55.8 billion, according to Tesla’s own estimate in the proxy statement laying out the plan.

But while Musk may take home the most from Tesla’s gains, board members are also benefiting from the surging price. Nine other board members hold Tesla shares, ranging in value from hundreds of thousands of dollars to billions.



To be sure, Tesla board members would have to sell part of their positions to reap any of the stock’s recent gains. And, there’s at least one new board member for whom share information is not yet available – Hiromichi Mizuno, a Japanese pension fund chief, who joined Tesla’s board as its 10th member in April.

Here’s how many Tesla shares the nine board members hold, and the value of those positions as of the closing price of $US935.28 on Friday, June 12.

1. Elon Musk

Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Title: Chief executive officer, board member, Tesla. CEO SpaceX. Founder of The Boring Company and Neuralink Corp.

Number of shares held: 34,098,597

Value (as of close on 6/12/20): roughly $US32 billion

Source: Bloomberg data, SEC filings

2. Larry Ellison

Kimberly White/Getty Images Larry Ellison, Oracle executive chairman of the board and chief technology officer, delivers a keynote address during the 2014 Oracle Open World conference on Sept. 28, 2014 in San Francisco, California.

Title: Board member, Tesla. Founder, CEO, chief technology officer, board member of Oracle Corp.

Number of shares held: 3,001,250

Value (as of close on 6/12/20): about $US3 billion

Source: Bloomberg data, SEC filings

3. Steve Jurvetson

Title: Board member, Tesla, SpaceX, and D-wave. Venture capitalist.

Number of shares held: 156,343

Value (as of close on 6/12/20): $US146 million

Source: Bloomberg data, SEC filings

4. Kimbal Musk

Fred Prouser/Reuters Kimbal Musk, Elon’s brother.

Title: Board member, Tesla. Co-founder, The Kitchen.

Number of shares held: 130,848

Value (as of close on 6/12/20): $US122 million

Source: Bloomberg data, SEC filings

5. Ira Ehrenpreis

flickr/Steve Jurvetson

Title: Board member, Tesla. General partner, Technology Partners.

Number of shares held: 23,764

Value (as of close on 6/12/20): $US22 million

Source: Bloomberg data, SEC filings

6. James Rupert Murdoch

REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh

Title: Board member, Tesla. CEO of 21st Century Fox.

Number of shares held: 10,485

Value (as of close on 6/12/20): $US10 million

Source: Bloomberg data, SEC filings

7. Robyn Denholm

flickr/CEBIT AUSTRALIA

Title: Chairman of the board, Tesla. Former chief operating officer of Telstra Corp.

Number of shares held: 1,000

Value (as of close on 6/12/20): $US935,280

Source: Bloomberg data, SEC filings

8. Antonio Gracias

Youtube/Carlson School of Management

Title: Board member, Tesla. CEO, Valor.

Number of shares held: 509

Value (as of close on 6/12/20): $US476,057

Source: Bloomberg data, SEC filings

9. Kathleen Wilson-Thompson

Title: Board member, Tesla. Executive vice president and global chief human resources officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Number of shares held: 360

Value (as of close on 6/12/20): $US336,700

Source: Bloomberg data, SEC filings

