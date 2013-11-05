HOUSE OF THE DAY: Elon Musk Scooped Up His Neighbour's Ranch For $US6.75 Million

PayPal

,SpaceX

andTesla

founder Elon Musk is becoming the prince of Bel Air. After paying $US17 million for an estate in the ritzy California neighbourhood in January, he decided to scoop up his neighbour’s house across the street.

He reportedly purchased his latest property for $US6.75 million on Oct. 24, according to Trulia.

Musk’s new ranch home has three bedrooms, 4.5 baths and 2,756 square feet, according to property records, making it substantially smaller than his current estate. But it does boast an illustrious past. Gene Wilder, of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” fame, lived there for over 30 years until 2007.

Plus, it sits on a one-acre promontory overlooking the 13th green and 14th fairway of the Bel Air Country Club Golf Course. The home also has sprawling views because of its elevation.

Before Musk decides to demolish the house in favour of building a mega-mansion, or opening up the view for his current estate, take a look at his latest property as it stands today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.