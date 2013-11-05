HOUSE OF THE DAY: Elon Musk Scooped Up His Neighbour's Ranch For $US6.75 Million

Elon musk buys house 9Trulia.com

founder Elon Musk is becoming the prince of Bel Air. After paying $US17 million for an estate in the ritzy California neighbourhood in January, he decided to scoop up his neighbour’s house across the street.
He reportedly purchased his latest property for $US6.75 million on Oct. 24, according to Trulia.

Musk’s new ranch home has three bedrooms, 4.5 baths and 2,756 square feet, according to property records, making it substantially smaller than his current estate. But it does boast an illustrious past. Gene Wilder, of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” fame, lived there for over 30 years until 2007.

Plus, it sits on a one-acre promontory overlooking the 13th green and 14th fairway of the Bel Air Country Club Golf Course. The home also has sprawling views because of its elevation.

Before Musk decides to demolish the house in favour of building a mega-mansion, or opening up the view for his current estate, take a look at his latest property as it stands today.

Elon Musk bought a 2,756 square foot ranch-style home across the street from his current estate.

Here's a view of the side yard.

Musk's new home has an oval pool and private guest cottage.

The backyard of Musk's new house with his current estate in the background.

The house has a backyard view of the 14th fairway of the Bel Air Country Club Golf Course.

Musk can also see the white sand traps of the 13th green at the Bel Air Country Club Golf Course.

