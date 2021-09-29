Tesla wants an exemption from COVID-19 rules so it can host a 9,000-person county fair at its Berlin Gigafactory

Tesla CEO Elon Musk first announced plans for the event in August. Hannibal Hanschke Pool / Getty Images

Tesla asked for a COVID-19 rules waiver so it could host 9,000 people at an event, per Reuters.

The “Giga-Fest” is set to include factory tours, Model Y rides, and an appearance from Musk himself.

The event is scheduled for October 9 at Tesla’s upcoming Gigafactory in Berlin.

Tesla has asked for an exemption to COVID-19 rules so it can host 9,000 people for a festival at its upcoming Gigafactory in Berlin, according to a report by Reuters.

Officials have limited large gatherings to 5,000 people during the pandemic, but the electric-vehicle maker has applied for permission to host 9,000 people at the event, which is billed as both a county fair and “Giga-Fest,” local authorities told Reuters. The event is scheduled for October 9.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk first announced plans for the event in August, and said earlier in September that he planned to attend. Tesla has since set up a website for the event, and says visitors will be able to see “behind the scenes” during a factory tour, visit on-site booths, ride in a Model Y, and eat food from local food trucks.

Tesla has said it plans to start production at the site towards the end of 2021.

A spokesperson for the local authorities told Reuters that Tesla’s request for a waiver on the COVID-19 rules was likely to be approved. Tesla would need to show proof that the event wouldn’t damage the land or release toxic substances into the groundwater, the spokesperson added.

Online registration for the fair is open until September 30. “Due to capacity limitations, admission tickets are not guaranteed and guests will receive admission tickets by October,” the website says, adding that if the venue reached capacity Tesla would prioritize visitors with a zip code in Berlin or Brandenburg.

Tesla has its own COVID-19 rules in place for its Giga-Fest. Visitors have to show proof of either vaccination, recovery from COVID-19, or a negative PCR test within the last 48 hours, per rules listed on the website.

Guests must also wear masks in crowded areas and in indoor spaces, per the rules.

Over the pandemic, Musk has promoted misinformation about the virus, attributed a surge in cases to testing errors, and vocally opposed some lockdown measures.

The factory missed its slated July opening

Tesla started construction of its Gigafactory in Grünheide, around 20 miles (32km) south-east of Berlin, in early 2020. Tesla plans to produce 500,000 vehicles a year at the site, which is set to be its first factory in Europe.

The plant was due to open this July, but it kept getting delayed over issues including its environmental impact, permitting, and, reportedly, an unpaid $US122 ($AU169) million security deposit.