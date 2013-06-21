One Look At Tesla Showing Off Its New 90-Second Battery Swap, And You'll See Why Elon Musk Is The New Steve Jobs

Yesterday, Tesla unveiled a new 90-second “Battery Swap” service.



To allay fears about long charge times for batteries, the company says that Model S drivers will be able to go to any service station this year, and swap their depleted battery for a fresh battery for a price of $60-$80, and that the whole process takes just 90 seconds.

That’s cool, but what’s really cool is watching the presentation, and seeing how masterful a presenter Elon Musk is.

In the clip below, Elon and Tesla have a car drive into the stage, getting its battery swapped ultra-fast, while a video of an audi driver filling up his gas tank plays in the background. Not only is the swap they’ve set up faster, Tesla actually has a second driver come and get a battery swap on stage, which makes for some great showmanship.

There’s no CEO out there that’s as exciting an innovator and showman as Elon Musk is.

