Watch Tesla's new Autopilot system stop a near head-on collision

Ever since Tesla’s Autopilot system rolled out earlier this month, Tesla fans have raved about its impressive semiautonomous features.

Some Tesla owners are even claiming the new system has helped them steer clear of dangerous driving situations.

Uber driver and Tesla owner Jon Hall published a YouTube video Wednesday that appears to show the technology help him avoid a near head-on collision with another vehicle.



via GIPHY

Hall told Geekwire that he was driving his Tesla Model S P85D down State Route 99, near downtown Seattle, when a car in oncoming traffic took a sharp left in front of him. Hunt said he was driving about 45 miles per hour when when the incident occurred and had the Autopilot system not hit the brakes, he would have smashed into the other car.

Tesla’s semi-autonomous Autopilot system uses cameras and sensors to detect how close it is to cars and other objects in its environment. It uses the information to keep the car a safe distance away from dangerous situations, like the one shown in the video.

The Autopilot system includes automatic steering, automatic lane change, side collision warning, and automatic parallel parking.

Tesla posted Hunt’s video on Twitter on Thursday, you can watch the whole thing below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.