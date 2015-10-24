Tesla Autopilot is now almost everywhere

When Tesla’s Autopilot semi-self-driving features came online about week ago, Elon Musk told reporters that the technology would come online first in North America and roll out in Europe and Asia later, as regulatory approvals came through.

That’s now happened, and the Tesla CEO has taken to Twitter to deliver the news.

Just about the only place where you properly equipped Tesla Model S can’t sort of drive itself (Autopilot is a driver-assist technology, not a fully autonomous system) under the right conditions (highways, mostly) is Japan.

Autopilot has enjoyed an impressive debut. Tesla teased it a while back, when the company announced an upcoming Version 7 vehicle software boost. When the update arrived, many Tesla owners awoke to find that their car could drive itself, thanks to over-the-air updates.

Business Insider sampled Autopilot the day after it was announced, and we were impressed.

Regulatory approvals received, so Autopilot rolling out to all countries! (Excluding Japan, which is still under review)

And within a week, a team of three drivers had taken an Autopilot Tesla across the US in 58 hours, setting the record for an autonomous coast-to-coast run.

Also on Twitter, Musk said that Autopilot itself will be getting an upgrade, to what he called Autopilot 1.01. The improved Autopilot will have “curve speed adaption, controller smoothness, better lane holding on poor roads, improved fleet learning!” Musk tweeted.

Autopilot 1.01 coming soon: curve speed adaption, controller smoothness, better lane holding on poor roads, improved fleet learning!

