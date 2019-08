In a new software update for Model S cars sold after October 2014, Tesla owners can now activate “Autopilot” — a mode that enables the car to steer, change lanes, and avoid other cars and obstacles. It can even parallel park itself, as this video by YouTube user Patrick Ricci shows.

