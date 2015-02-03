This Apple Watch app will let you control your Tesla from your wrist

The Apple Watch is coming in April, and app developers are already hard at work readying their apps for the watch’s debut.

While most developers are keeping their apps under wraps for now, a new third-party Tesla app created by Eleks Labs gives us a glimpse at how Tesla owners will be able to control and monitor their cars from their wrists.

The app is only designed to work with Tesla Model S cars for now, but it will allow drivers to easily check the status of the car’s battery life, mileage, and temperature. Drivers will also be able to unlock and lock the doors, control the headlights, and a map screen that shows exactly where they parked.

There’s no firm release date yet for Eleks Labs’ Tesla app, as we’re still waiting for the Apple Watch to arrive. But if you’re interested in learning more about the process that went into the app’s design, you can check out the company’s blog post (via MacRumors) that delves into the creative process behind the app.

You can see a preview of the prototype app in action below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

