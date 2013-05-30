ELON MUSK: You'll Be Able To Drive From LA To NY Using Tesla Superchargers

Tesla drivers will be able to drive from Los Angeles to New York using the electric car company’s Supercharger network by the end of this year, CEO Elon Musk said tonight at the Wall Street Journal’s D: All Things Digital Conference.



The network, which currently consists of only nine active stations, seven of which are in California, was already set to increase to 100 stations by 2015.

Instead, Tesla is planning “a dramatic acceleration of the Supercharging network,” Musk said tonight. “It’ll be tripled. We’ll put the map live tomorrow.”

That expansion will be a tremendous boon for drivers, who will be able to travel longer distances without worrying about running out of juice on the road, even coast to coast, if Musk delivers on this latest promise.

