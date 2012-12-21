Tesla Is Charging Europeans A Lot More Than Americans For The Model S

The all-electric Tesla Model S.

Photo: Tesla Motors

Tesla just opened its first facility in Europe, and now it is preparing to sell the Model S on the continent.Yesterday, the electric car company announced pricing for the Model S for its different European markets.



Costs of a new Model S vary from country to country, but they are all higher than prices in the United States.

In Germany, the 60 kWh version starts at €71,400 ($94,512); the 85 kWh version at €81,750 ($108,212). In Belgium and the Netherlands, they start at €72,600 ($96,101) and €83,150 ($110,066), respectively.

In the US, after a recent increase, the 60 kWh Model S starts at $69,900, and the 85 kWh at $79,900. So a buyer in Germany pays about $30,000 more than his American counterpart for a new Model S.

George Blankenship, Tesla Motors’ Vice President, explained the price differences as necessary to cover transport costs, import duties, European value-added taxes, and the lack of the $7,500 federal tax credit offered to American buyers:

Our goal is to make the same level of profit per car no matter where it is ultimately delivered around the world. We do not think it is right to seek higher profits from customers in some countries just because other companies do.

However, there is one thing Tesla could do to offer European customers a better deal: Sell its least expensive car in Europe.

In the US, Tesla offers a Model S with a less powerful, 40 kWh battery, starting at $59,900. Only the more powerful 60 kWh and 80 kWh versions will be exported to Europe.

That move, according to Bloomberg’s Alan Ohnsman, is part of Tesla’s goal to turn a profit for the first time in 2013.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.