Tesla Models 'S' And 'X' Won't Be Joined By A Model 'E'

REUTERS/StringerElon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors
Tesla pulled a trademark for its Model E design.
The move was first spotted by Jalopnik on Monday night.
The Model E was supposed to be the company’s third ground-up design after the models S and X — which, if you put all those letters together…
The model E was expected to cost about half of a model S.
Tesla has not yet responded to an emailed request for comment.
Shares are down more than 2% Tuesday.
