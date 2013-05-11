How The Most Ambitious Auto Venture In A Century Went From Near-Death To Profitability In Just A Few Years

Tesla Motors announced its first-ever quarterly profit on Wednesday.



Yesterday, Consumer Reports gave Tesla’s Model S its highest score ever for a car in its 2013 review.

And the stock has been up over 40% in the last two days.

But the company hasn’t always had it good.

It nearly collapsed during the financial crisis.

A negative review from The New York Times earlier this year prompted CEO Elon Musk to take to Twitter and appear on CNBC and Bloomberg TV to criticise the review. It’s stock was battered at the time.

Here, we take a look at the company’s origins, the drama among its founders, its near collapse, and the development of its Roadster, Model S, and Model X cars.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.