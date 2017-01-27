Tesco is merging with Booker in a £3.7 billion deal

LONDON — Supermarket Tesco on Friday announced a deal to merge with Booker, the UK’s largest wholesale food retailer.

Tesco says in a statement: “The Combined Group will be well placed to serve the large, established ‘in home’ food market as well as the faster growing ‘out of home’ food market.”

This story is developing. Refresh for the latest.

