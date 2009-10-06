Want Revenue Growth? Check Out Tesco

British retailer Tesco, which has a strong international foot print and is the world’s third-largest retailer, reported both revenue growth and underlying margin expansion for the first half of 2009.



Total sales were up 8.3% while underlying trading profit (for its core retail business) expanded 14%. Reported profit only grew 1.5% partially due to some write downs. They also added 6,500 jobs.

Revenue growth was very much helped by store growth, and reported profit growth of 1.5% was the slowest in over a decade, yet at the operational level Tesco appears to be an example of a major company doing well during this downturn, expanding, and growing revenue.

Cheap, convenient products are more appealing than ever these days.

