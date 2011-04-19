Oh Look, It's Another Retail Debacle From The UK

Photo: AP

It’s almost like a trend. Post-austerity retail sales continue to disappoint left and right in the UK.The latest is mega-retailer TESCO.



Bloomberg has the details, but the basic details are that headline revenue came in below, and that was with strong overseas (non-UK) earnings. Said one analyst: “The headline numbers are slightly disappointing, particularly in the U.K., where Tesco’s non-food offer clearly needs some work.”

Year over year sales in the quarter fell 0.7%, and the CEO blamed higher gas prices for causing shoppers to drive less.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.