Tesco broadband has gone down across Britain

Rob Price

Tesco Broadband has gone down across all of Britain, the BBC reports.

The significant outage apparently started around noon, with a customer service representative confirming to the BBC that the company is aware of the issue and meeting to discuss it.

The supermarket chain has also posted on Twitter that they are “aware that customers around the country are experiencing issues with bb [broadband] service currently. We’re investigating and will update ASAP.”

Tesco, a national supermarket, will sell its broadband service to Talk Talk later this year.

Tesco says that the outage affects “multiple areas” of the country, and disrupted Brits flooding to Twitter to complain confirm that the outage is widespread:

We’ve reached out to Tesco Broadband for more details, and will update when they respond.

NOW WATCH: 5 Ways Supermarkets Trick You Into Spending More Money

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.