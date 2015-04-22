Tesco broadband has gone down across Britain

Tesco Broadband has gone down across all of Britain, the BBC reports.

The significant outage apparently started around noon, with a customer service representative confirming to the BBC that the company is aware of the issue and meeting to discuss it.

The supermarket chain has also posted on Twitter that they are “aware that customers around the country are experiencing issues with bb [broadband] service currently. We’re investigating and will update ASAP.”

Tesco, a national supermarket, will sell its broadband service to Talk Talk later this year.

Tesco says that the outage affects “multiple areas” of the country, and disrupted Brits flooding to Twitter to complain confirm that the outage is widespread:

@TescoBroadband hey guys, is there an outage in Grimsby? Around DN31 2BP area? My Internet has just died! Having to use phones hot-spot!

— Chris Stephenson (@GTFCChris) April 21, 2015

@TescoBroadband do we have an outage at the moment. Lost broadband half an hour ago. Southampton area ?

— Chris Moody (@ChrisHMoody) April 21, 2015

@ChrisHMoody @TescoBroadband I’m in Bridgend, South Wales and am without broadband..

— Louvain Rees (@hellohistoria) April 21, 2015

We’ve reached out to Tesco Broadband for more details, and will update when they respond.

