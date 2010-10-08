This Massive Supermarket Chain May Be On The Brink Of Becoming A Major Bank Player

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Tesco announced more profits, maintaining their £1 in £3 spent in supermarkets grip on the UK. But a lot of this years profits came from overseas, with UK a little underwhelming. With fuel sales removed its actually quite stagnant. The big growth area for Tesco was Asia. The USA market doesn’t look so hot, stuck in the same recession as we are. They also seem to be doing the sales and leaseback of stores, which is a short term gain.{BQ opposes that strategy whenever it is mooted, but the beancounters nearly always manage to sell the benefits vs the downsides. In much smaller companies it means they actually suffer in a boom, with higher rents, and just look at Alliance-Boots recently, but anyway..}



So in order to boost future profits Tesco are increasing their financial offerings looking to add mortgages and current accounts to their insurances, loans and credit cards.

Government has yet to make a 20 year old decision on the PostBank so still no new banking facilities there. There is a big difference between the two models. Tesco primarily intends to be an internet bank. I’m sure they will have facilities at the checkouts, but really they aren’t about to embark on a branch based model. They currently have only around 1,000 stores, but with phenomenal footfall. They also have plenty of cash and aren’t encumbered by the banks’ historic bad debts.

PostBank would use the existing post office network, some 12,000 outlets, more than all the banks combined, and covering the most rural of areas, highly unprofitable for a network. It would be a branch based model. They would be better for the local community, saving long journeys, helping the elderly who are “digitally excluded”. However the government would have to stump up the cash for the bank.

I’m not sure which is the better model for the country if a genuine ‘alternative’ to the current banking system was to be tried. retail, not casino, safety first.. an’ all that.

Tesco would be the cheaper. They are self funded, would only need a few financial advisers in each branch, and handle the rest through their stores. They generate cash on site too and are experts at automation.. But they will be restricted to the online and those who can best travel in, which must be said is already about 15% of the entire population.

I rarely go into my own local bank branch. If it wasn’t for the business transactions I wouldn’t use it at all, banking online, getting cashback and so on. But that local bank is always packed. Takes a good 10 minutes to be seen whatever time of day. And if you go into any bank branch its busy. So many,many people do still use a branch based model. Post office currently get their main income from their branches {after postage} from cash withdrawals/deposits.

Tesco are going to become a bank regardless of what the government does, but if PO is split from Royal Mail it would be most beneficial to its business model to be able to be a bank. In other countries where Post Office was split from government control PostBank was automatically introduced..

Putting the Post office into supermarkets has already been trialed, with very disappointing results for the supermarkets who can make a lot more money a lot more quickly by filling the space with tins.

