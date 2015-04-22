11 astonishing facts and figures that show how Tesco dominates Britain and the world

Tesco is a retail colossus.
The company has just announced a £6.4 billion loss for the 2014-15 year. The fact that it can manage such a huge sum is a testament to its enormous size both in the United Kingdom and around the world.
In terms of the number of people it employs, the amount of money it turns over, the land it owns and the sheer number of stores, the company is still a force to be reckoned with.
But how big is it really?
With sales of over £70 billion in 2014, Tesco raked in nearly £200 million every day, £8 million every hour, or about £2,250 every second.
Tesco's market capitalisation has dropped from £33 billion its peak in 2007 to more like £19 billion now -- that loss alone is triple Royal Mail's whole market capitalisation.
It's is also one of the UK's biggest landowners, with an empire of more than 68 million square feet. Back in 2007 The Telegraph named the firm 'Europe's biggest property company.'
In 2011, Tesco overtook Carrefour as Europe's biggest private sector employer -- though recent financial struggles may have lost its pole position.
With 3,300 shops of different sizes in the UK as of early 2015, there's fewer than 20,000 people in the whole of the country for each store.
Tesco employs more than 500,000 people worldwide. Over 300,000 of them are in the UK, about seven times as many as are employed by the Royal Air Force.
For the UK that's more people than live in Swansea, and twice as many as York. Globally, it's about the same as the population of Luxembourg.
With over 16 million clubcard members, Tesco has three times more people signed up to its main loyalty scheme than live in Scotland.
Even though it's lost market share in recent years, it still gets more customers through its doors than Aldi, Waitrose, the Co-op and Morrisons put together
US multi-billionaire investor Warren Buffett lost $678 million on Tesco in just three months during 2014, calling the investment a 'huge mistake.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.