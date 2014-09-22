A List Of All The Incredibly Suspicious Things Going On At UK Supermarket Giant Tesco Right Now

After a shocking announcement this morning, revealing a £250 million overstatement in first half profits, Tesco has suspended senior executives, called in Deloitte to investigate and alerted the UK’s main finance regulator.

The whole thing seems incredibly suspicious, Tesco’s shares have crashed, and here’s everything we know so far:

Lewis has been in retail with Unilever and Tesco for nearly three decades, so the fact that he has never seen such an issue is a brutal indictment, confirming that this isn’t some sort of run-of-the-mill mistake.

The refusal by Broadbent and Lewis to say the £250 million is the final extent of the problem could also give some backing to analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald, who said that they think the overstatement might be closer to £300 million.

With more than half a million employees at Tesco, and a new chief executive with a reputation for aggressive cost-cutting, we may be seeing more grim updates from the massive retailer in the near future.

